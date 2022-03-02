Panthers owner David Tepper donates $10 million to Charlotte area libraries

“We are excited about being involved in the library project, which is an investment in opportunity and access for all,” Tepper said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper is continuing to make an impact off the field.

“We are excited about being involved in the library project, which is an investment in opportunity and access for all,” Tepper said.

BREAKING NEWS: New Charlotte Mecklenburg Main Library Receives $10 Million Gift From Tepper Foundations. https://t.co/SfB3ADITaW — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation (@CMLibFoundation) February 3, 2022

The new main library will be a destination for Mecklenburg County and beyond, a hub of dynamic programming for the Library system and an anchor of uptown’s Seventh and Tryon redevelopment.

“The Tepper's recognize Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s impact in the region, and the power of our mission to improve lives and build a stronger community,” Jenni Gaisbauer, executive director of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation, said.

With this gift, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation will have raised $115 million toward The CommonSpark campaign, a public-private partnership to infuse $143 million into improving lives and building a stronger community through the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC