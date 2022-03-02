Panthers owner David Tepper donates $10 million to Charlotte area libraries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers owner David Tepper is continuing to make an impact off the field.
His foundation, the Tepper Foundation, is donating $10 million to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation's Common Spark campaign.
“We are excited about being involved in the library project, which is an investment in opportunity and access for all,” Tepper said.
The new main library will be a destination for Mecklenburg County and beyond, a hub of dynamic programming for the Library system and an anchor of uptown’s Seventh and Tryon redevelopment.
“The Tepper's recognize Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s impact in the region, and the power of our mission to improve lives and build a stronger community,” Jenni Gaisbauer, executive director of Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation, said.
With this gift, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation will have raised $115 million toward The CommonSpark campaign, a public-private partnership to infuse $143 million into improving lives and building a stronger community through the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library system.
