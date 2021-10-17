x
Panthers, Vikings look to solve 2nd-half lulls on offense

Both teams have struggled coming out of the locker room at halftime this year. The Panthers have scored a league-low seven points in the third quarter.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The game between the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers on Sunday might just come down to who can score a touchdown in the second half. 

Both teams have struggled coming out of the locker room at halftime this year. The Panthers have scored a league-low seven points in the third quarter.

Those offensive lulls came back to bite them last week as the Philadelphia Eagles battled back from a 12-point deficit to beat Carolina 21-8.

 The Vikings' issues might even be worse as they've gone eight quarters and 24 possessions after halftime without a touchdown.

