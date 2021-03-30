Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt

2022 spring race at track will also be held on dirt

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Joey Logano won NASCAR's first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 with an overtime victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The track had been converted to dirt for an experimental event that, despite bobbles leading into the race, ultimately finished fairly trouble-free.

Even before Logano took the checkered flag, Bristol announced over the public address system that next year's race would again be on dirt.