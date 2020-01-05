CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All week, we've brought you the best moments in Wells Fargo Championship history.

And while Friday's technically isn't a WFC moment, it was a big moment in Charlotte sports.

The 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club was the first major golf championship in the city's history.

That year, Justin Thomas won it to take home his first major as well.

His Sunday round was defined by two memorable shots.

On No. 10, Thomas' putt hung on the cup for an agonizing 12 seconds before finally dropping in.

Then on No. 13, his 40-foot chip went in to all but secure his victory.

While the Wells Fargo Championship is canceled, the many charities it supports are still in need.

If you can, please consider donating to Communities In Schools, which is "dedicated to keeping kids in school & helping them succeed in life."

