MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A high school quarterback who's committed to play football at the University of South Carolina has been named South Carolina's Mr. Football for 2019.

Doty received the award at halftime of Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl in Myrtle Beach. The award recognizes players for their work both on and off the field.

"I still get butterflies,” Doty said after receiving the award. “I still get that fast heartbeat. This award reminds me how much I love the game. It’s important to get out there and do what you love.”

Doty is a four-star prospect from Myrtle Beach. Recruiting website Rivals has him as the number two prospect in the state of South Carolina, and the number two dual-threat quarterback in the country.

He threw for 25 touchdowns and ran for 400 yards this season before he was sidelined by an injury in the playoffs.

Doty will sign with the University of South Carolina on Wednesday, where he will enroll in January. He is the third consecutive future Gamecock to receive the award after Dakeron Joyner (2017) and Zacch Pickens (2018).

He's been committed to USC for a long time, announcing he intended to be a Gamecock back in July of 2018. Just last week, he had another in home visit with USC Head Coach Will Muschamp.