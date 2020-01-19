CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (WBTV) - Luke Kuechly retired as an NFL player this week, but one report suggests he may not be ready to give the game up entirely.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported on “Good Morning Football” Saturday that the former Carolina Panthers linebacker has considered going into coaching or working as a consultant for an NFL team.

The seven-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement in an emotional video posted on the Panthers’ Twitter page.

Kuechly just finished his eighth NFL season and is one of the most beloved players to ever wear a Carolina uniform and one of the top linebackers in the NFL.

Kuechly's resume includes seven Pro Bowl nods, seven AP All-Pro selections with five on the first team, the Defensive Player of the Year award (2013) and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award (2012).

