CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mack Brown officially returns to the sidelines for the Tar Heels on Saturday for a game against South Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Before the game, Brown sat down with NBC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni, opening up about his return to Chapel Hill after a 22-year hiatus.

Nick: Has it been surreal to be in this shade of blue again?

Mack: "It has been totally surreal. Sally and I will walk across the football field and think of all the great memories and moments we had when we were here. We thought it would be good, but it's been better than we could ever have dreamed."

Nick: You'll be 68 on Aug. 27. How much longer do you want to do this?

Mack: "I'm so excited about the start, I don't want to be talking about the end. The beginning is the most important thing. I've been out five years and I was unhappy. I want to do this as long as I'm happy and productive. I'm in a great place right now."

Nick: What are the things you see every day that make you realize how much you missed it?

Mack: "People just say thank you, thank you for coming back. Everything that's happened since we've returned has been fun and rewarding, and all the things that I've missed."

RELATED: Mack returns at ACC Kickoff