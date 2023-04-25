Mallard Creek grad Trenton Simpson could be first-round pick in NFL Draft

Clemson LB will realize dream of being selected by the pros this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When former Mallard Creek and Clemson star Trenton Simpson was three years old he told his mom he wanted to be in the NFL.

By the end of this weekend that dream will go from words to reality.

Simpson is very likely to be picked by a team, possibly in Round 1.

"As soon as he said that's what he wanted to do I've been praying for it to take place," his mom, Dionna Ford, said. "So I knew it was going to happen. His work ethic, his dedication, everything just lined up for me to feel as a mom that I knew it was going to take place."

Before her son realizes that dream, Ford remembers the now fearsome linebacker as her little baby boy.

"He was very energetic," she said, "big personality. He was my little best friend. I took him everywhere. Just an awesome kid."

A kid that seemed destined for stardom the moment he first set foot on a football field.

"He asked my mom, how many touchdowns did she want him to get? She said five," Ford said. "And that's exactly what he did in one game. So he's always had that natural talent."

At Mallard Creek High School, Simpson excelled on both sides of the ball before focusing on defense at Clemson.

As a Tiger he was an all-ACC player, with 12.5 career sacks and three forced fumbles.

One of 32 NFL teams is going to get not just a solid player, but a solid person too.