Mallard Creek shuts down Myers Park to kick off season with win

The Mavs won the second game of the annual Charlotte Kickoff Night doubleheader at Memorial Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mallard Creek made a statement with its win over Myers Park on Thursday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

In the second game of the annual Charlotte Kickoff Night, the Mavs shook off allowing an early field goal, and scored three unanswered touchdowns for a 21-3 win.

Myers Park started with the ball, and new head coach Jason McManus immediately called a trick play.

It worked, as Jaemyn Smith's halfback pass was completed to Max Amedio who took it for a big gain.

But the Mavs defense was able to hold the Mustangs to a field goal.

On their ensuing possession, Mallard Creek capped off a long drive with a Tomar Bivens touchdown run to make it 7-3 Mavericks.

The game kicked off under a beautiful sky, but the rain quickly came down and came down hard.

That caused both offenses to struggle for the remainder of the first half.

During the wettest part of the night, Mallard Creek's Marquis Harris scored a strip sack, with Jameel Muldrow falling on the ball.

The Mavericks scored twice in the second half to complete the win.

DUTCH FORK 27, HOUGH 24

Former Charlotte city coach Tom Knotts came back to town with his Dutch Fork Silver Foxes.

A 30-yard QB keeper from Aliam Appler into the end zone gave Dutch Fork a 21-9 lead.

But Hough hung tough.

JT Smith Jr. scored on a run up the middle to cut the lead to 21-16 late.

On the ensuing onside kick attempt, Dutch Fork's Jarvis Green fielded the ball off of a high bounce, and ran untouched into the end zone.