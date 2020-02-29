GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the first person in the United States died of the Coronavirus, the National College Players Association put out a statement suggesting the NCAA consider March Madness games without an audience present.

"In the wake of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes. They should also make public which actions will be taken and when. Precautions should include cancelling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds such as meet and greets and press events. Athletic programs should also take every possible measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used to transport players. In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present. Google just cancelled a summit in California and Amazon is encouraging its employees to avoid all nonessential travel because of coronavirus concerns. The NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste."

RELATED: Woman is first U.S. death from coronavirus in Washington state, officials

RELATED: Trump addresses coronavirus threat as first US death confirmed

