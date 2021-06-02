Martin Truex Jr. looking for three-peat at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR returns to Sonoma for the first time since 2019

NASCAR heads West to Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 2019, after the pandemic canceled 2020's race. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. looks to three-peat in the Cup Series at Sonoma on Sunday.

Q: "You've had a lot of success at Sonoma, three total wins, back-to-back wins. You didn't get to go there last year, but you're looking for the three-peat this weekend. How are you feeling about that?"

A: "I'm feeling good. You know obviously, it sucked not going there last year to try to do it but looking forward to it. It's been an awesome track for us and it's one of my favorites. Hopefully, we can get our mojo back. We've had a couple tough weeks here and we need to get back on track."

Q: "You go from a weekend like this past weekend at Charlotte where you have practice and qualifying to this weekend where you're just showing up for a one-day show. How do you flip the script and prepare for Sonoma after that?"

A: "Really just looking back at past history, you know I spent some time in the simulator earlier this week just to try to reacclimate myself to the track. The rules package is different than what raced there in 2019 so that's another added curve ball so just trying to prepare for that. I think the first lap or two of the race guys will be taking it just a little bit easy maybe 98 percent, 97 percent and try to let it settle out or sort out and then go from there."

Q: "Some exciting news, five tracks announced that when it comes time for you guys to head to their track they're going to be at full capacity without restrictions for fans so just to know we are getting back to that atmosphere, how does that make you feel?"

A: "It's great. It's what we've all been waiting for. You know this past weekend at Charlotte it felt pretty awesome to have everybody there on the grid and just to feel that energy again, to feel that excitement."