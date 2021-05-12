Martin Truex Jr. remains the only multiple race winner in the Cup Series in 2021

Truex has claimed victories at Phoenix, Martinsville and Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. joined WCNC to discuss the success of the No. 19 team in 2021, this weekend's race at Dover and NASCAR's return to Charlotte Motor Speedway at the end of May.

Q: "Going back to this weekend at Darlington, you absolutely dominated the race. To go there and have that performance, how are you feeling this week?"

A: "I'm feeling great. Winning is always good, you know, everything is great when you're winning. All the guys on the team are doing a great job. Darlington is a special place to go and win so to be able to do that is really cool. We've been so close there a bunch of times, we won there in '16, but feel like we've had a couple slip away since then. So nice to go there and get it done."

Q: "You're the only driver in the Cup Series with multiple wins this season. It's kind of becoming clear that you're the person that everyone is chasing. We're a third of a way through the season so how are you feeling knowing you're that person right now?"

A: "It's always the guy you want to be. You always want to be the guy with the most wins and most points in the bank. I feel good about it. Obviously, it's still early, there's a lot of racing to go. There's a lot of things we need to continue to do and work on, but just excited about our team and what's going on. I think James is doing an incredible job and all the men and women at JGR have really worked hard in the offseason to be better this year and win more races and so far we have."

Q: "Looking ahead to the end of May, NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway. It's obviously a very special week, but it's also a weekend that you're going to have practice and qualifying and then you're preparing for the longest race of the season. When you look ahead a few weeks what are your thoughts on that?"