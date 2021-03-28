Marvin Ridge, Weddington win state championships

The Mavericks are lacrosse champs while the Warriors take home a soccer title

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Marvin Ridge Mavericks are back on top, winning their second state lacrosse championship on Saturday night.

The Mavs defeated East Chapel Hill, 14-6 to win their first 1A/2A/3A title since 2016.

Emmett Houlihan was named MVP after scoring six goals and coming up with two assists.

PHOTOS FROM THE GAME!!! Emmitt Houlihan wins MVP and your Mavs are awarded the trophy and the banner!! pic.twitter.com/F5xP4b1pVJ — Maverick Athletics (@MavAthletics) March 28, 2021

Reid Smith scored three goals and had two assists.

Marvin Ridge finishes with a 15-3 record for the season.

Meanwhile the Weddington soccer team dealt with weather delays, and won in overtime against New Hanover, 2-1.