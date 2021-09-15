USC to require masks at football games at Williams-Brice

The university informed students and fans that the stadium falls under the mask ordinance passed by Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Masks will now be required at University of South Carolina football games, at least for the next two home contests.

The school sent a note to fans Wednesday afternoon confirming that the stadium falls under the City of Columbia's mask mandate, passed one week ago. The stadium is within city limits.

The ordinance requires face coverings in "crowded outdoor spaces" such as Williams-Brice and any other space where social distancing is impossible.

The University said that the City of Columbia is solely responsible for enforcing the mandate, which includes a $100 fine for violators.

The ordinance is in effect for 30 days, which means it would expire on October 8. That time frame means two home games--the Sept. 25 contest against Kentucky and the October 2 matchup against Troy--would be under the ordinance.

But it could be more. The city has the option to extend that ordinance beyond that date if COVID-19 cases don't go down.

The ordinance also states that persons entering a commercial establishment or establishment open to the public in the city must wear a face covering while inside, unless eating or drinking.

Face coverings are not required in the following circumstances: