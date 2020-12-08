Masters Tournament to be held in November with no patrons

All 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Officials with the 2020 Masters Tournament announced today that the event will be held on Nov. 9-15 without any patrons or guests on the grounds.

The tournament had been postponed from its April date due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time in its 86-year history that the tournament will not be held in March or April.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled Tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club said. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.

“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome."

The tournament normally draws crowds from around the world.

All 2020 ticket holders will be guaranteed the same tickets for the 2021 Masters. Augusta National will communicate directly with all ticket holders and 2021 ticket applicants in September.

