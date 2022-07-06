Matchups set for 9th annual Charlotte Kickoff Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 high school football season will kick off with a pair of big games in Charlotte.
On Aug. 18, Dutch Fork (S.C.) and Hough will clash at 5 p.m., to begin the 9th Annual Charlotte Kickoff Night.
That game will be followed by a matchup between city rivals Mallard Creek and Myers Park.
Both Hough and Dutch Fork finished nationally ranked after the 2021 season, and will be favorites to win their respective state championships this fall.
Dutch Fork is coached by Tommy Knotts, who won eight state titles while coaching in Charlotte.
Hough is led by UNC commit Tad Hudson at quarterback.
The games will be played at American Legion Memorial Stadium, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit CMS Middle School Athletics.
