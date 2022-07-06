Matchups set for 9th annual Charlotte Kickoff Night

Four Carolina high schools will clash on Aug. 18 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 high school football season will kick off with a pair of big games in Charlotte.

That game will be followed by a matchup between city rivals Mallard Creek and Myers Park.

It is official 🏈 we are excited to announce the 2022 CLT Kickoff Night powered by @OrthoCarolina match ups!



📅 August 18

Game 1⃣ @dfhsfootball vs @HoughFB

Game 2⃣ @myersparkfball vs @ToCreek

⏰5:00 PM / 8:00 PM

📍 Memorial Stadium pic.twitter.com/JSrgNmskmW — Charlotte Kickoff Night 🏈 (@cltkickoffnight) June 7, 2022

Both Hough and Dutch Fork finished nationally ranked after the 2021 season, and will be favorites to win their respective state championships this fall.

Dutch Fork is coached by Tommy Knotts, who won eight state titles while coaching in Charlotte.

Hough is led by UNC commit Tad Hudson at quarterback.

The games will be played at American Legion Memorial Stadium, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit CMS Middle School Athletics.

