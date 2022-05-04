Matt Kenseth will be inducted to NASCAR Hall of Fame

The 2003 Cup Series champion will join two others in the Class of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport Wednesday during a ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The group will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 20 in Uptown.

Kenseth was a first ballot selection, Shelmerdine was voted in on his third try and McGriff his seventh.

Kenseth and Shelmerdine were voted in on the modern day ballot, while McGriff made it in on the pioneer ballot.

It’s our honor to introduce the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Inductees Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine. #NASCARHall #NASCARHOF #NASCAR #NASCARHistory #racing pic.twitter.com/PQRLpnN19v — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) May 4, 2022

Kenseth was a Cup Series Rookie of the Year and won the series championship in 2003.

His 39 Cup Series victories are 21st all-time. Kenseth also boasts two Daytona 500 wins, and won the Coca-Cola 600 and All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Shelmerdine helped Dale Earnhardt Sr. to win four Winston Cup Series championships.