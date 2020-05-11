McCaffrey looking "fresh and fast" at practice but will he play Sunday?

The Panthers star RB has missed six games with an ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is doing everything but saying Christian McCaffrey will return from his injury Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Rhule said again Thursday that McCaffrey is trending in the right direction, saying he looked "fresh and fast" at practice.

McCaffrey suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2, and has missed six games. The Panthers designated him to return to the active roster last week, opening a 21-day window to bring him back.

#Panthers Thursday practice report ahead of #Chiefs



DNP: DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)



Limited: LT Russell Okung (calf), and S/LB Jeremy Chinn (knee) — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 5, 2020

Three days before Carolina travels to face the defending Super Bowl Champions, Rhule won't say outright that McCaffrey will play.