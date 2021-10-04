McCaffrey on track to practice Wednesday

Panthers All-Pro running back will test out hamstring after missing loss to Cowboys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers head coach Matt Rhule indicated that running back Christian McCaffrey would be at practice Wednesday as the team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury against Houston in Week 3, and missed the Panthers 36-28 loss at Dallas in Week 4.

In three games this season, McCaffrey has rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown, and caught 16 passes for 163 yards.

"I'm going to get to Wednesday and see," Rhule said. "He's going to come out Wednesday and see exactly where he is, football-wise."

After playing every game his first three seasons, McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2020 due to a series of injuries.

Panthers expect LB Shaq Thompson to miss some time w/ apparent foot injury he sustained vs. Cowboys, per source.

Sounds like week-to-week situation rather than IR for Thompson, Panthers' leading tackler who's had a strong start to his seventh season. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 4, 2021

The Athletic's Joe Person reported Monday that linebacker Shaq Thompson will miss some time, but is week-to-week, with a foot injury.

Thompson suffered the injury in Dallas, but still managed to play 93% of the defensive snaps.

The 27-year-old has been enjoying his best season as a pro, leading the team with 25 tackles.

Thompson also has an interception and a sack.