McCaffrey out, Bridgewater questionable vs. Lions

Carolina's QB injured his knee in loss to Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss another game, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

This will be the second-straight game McCaffrey has missed with a shoulder injury, and his eighth missed game overall in 2020.

Bridgewater is a "game-time" decision, according to Panthers coach Matt Rhule.

"Depending on how he feels," said Rhule, "and how I feel about how he feels."

Rhule said that Bridgewater, who was limited in practice for the week, is progressing.

If Bridgewater can not start, the nod would either go to P.J. Walker or Will Grier, who were splitting reps during the week.

Carolina (3-7) has lost five-straight games after a 3-2 start. The Lions are 4-5, led by 12-year NFL veteran Matthew Stafford at quarterback.