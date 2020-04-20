CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey says it never crossed his mind to leave the Carolina Panthers even with the team in the midst of a rebuild.

The All-Pro running back signed a four-year, $64 million contract extension last week that makes him the NFL's highest-paid running back and the face of the Panthers franchise.

McCaffrey says he wants to play his entire career for Carolina.

"I bought a place in Charlotte, I love the Carolinas more than anywhere in the world," he said. "It's somewhere I want to call home forever. I didn't want to leave to be honest with you, and I don't think they wanted me to leave either."

He earned the contract extension after becoming only the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in a single season.