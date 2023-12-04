Meet "Boo" Vannoy, the Charlotte 49ers and C-USA home run queen

With 63 home runs and counting, Vannoy is the conference's all-time leader hitting the long ball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Go to a Charlotte 49ers softball game at The Sue (Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium).

You'll see probably see Boo.

And she'll probably hit a bomb.

Or two.

Boo is Bailey Vannoy, the Niners slugging outfielder and catcher.

"I have a brother that's 14 months older than I am, and he could not pronounce Bailey correctly," Vannoy said. "It came out as Boo Boo."

"Boo Bombs" are commonplace.

She now has 63 homers in her career.

The most in Conference USA history.

"I don't typically think about it too, too much," she said. "I try not to"

But it's hard not to.

Vannoy is more than just a home run hitter, also owning career program records in runs scored, slugging percentage, and on base percentage.

But it's the ones that fly that stand out.

"Every single one is just as special and there's so much work that goes into every single one," coach Ashley Chastain said. "She gets a ton of credit for what she does but she works so hard for it. She deserves every single one that goes out."

Vannoy has been hitting them out for a long time.

"I was 13 years old when I hit my first home run," Vannoy said. "I describe it as probably one of the most satisfying feelings that there is."

And most times when Vannoy hits one out, she gets it back.

That's because her dad, Dale, makes it a point to go find it for her.

"Sometimes they end up in my bag, and I bring them home and then sometimes I give them to her," Dale said. "And most of the time I'll write the date, the time and the team that they were playing. Those homeruns are just reminders of the the success that you have."

Vannoy is a graduate student, and this June will have a chance to try out for Team USA.

"It's really exciting," she said. "We continue to say that hard work pays off. Just continuing to do what I do and love what I do every day, and then just keep hitting 'em."