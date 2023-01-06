'Losing is a part of life': Parents react to proposed mercy rules for NC middle school sports

The North Carolina State Board of Education says "mercy rules" will "maintain the dignity" of middle school athletes on the losing end of lopsided scores.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education is set to introduce "mercy rules" — when one team takes a substantial lead over its opponent — to middle school sports.

State leaders say the new rules would take effect in the 2023-24 school year as a way to "maintain dignity" of the athletes on the losing team. Mercy rules are already in place at the high school level, with running clocks in place for both basketball and football, as well as run rules in baseball and softball.

Mercy rules were discussed during a State Board of Education meeting Wednesday and could be implemented as early as this coming school year.

Mercy rule proposals by sport

Baseball and softball: Games would end if a team is ahead by 15 runs after three innings or 10 runs after five innings.

Basketball: The clock will keep running when a team is up by 28 points in the third quarter or later. The clock will continue to run even if the lead drops under 28 points, only stopping for fouls, timeouts and injuries.

Football: Similar to basketball, a running clock will be introduced if a team has a 28-point lead at halftime or any time during the second half.

Soccer: Games will be terminated when a team leads by seven goals at halftime or later.

Strong reaction to proposed mercy rules

Wake Up Charlotte asked viewers how they felt about mercy rules in middle school sports. The majority of people who weighed in are against the measure, saying kids can learn valuable lessons in defeat.

"Losing is a part of life and learning how to deal with it early in life is not a bad idea," one person wrote. "Also, losing should be a motivator to do better, not go home early!"

"Great sportsmanship involves losing," another said. "The mere implementation of mercy rules is doing more harm than good while limiting the athletic performance of those students who are truly gifted athletes. Additionally, life involves a lot of struggles and challenges. Sparing both kids and parents' feelings with the adoption of mercy rules sets a bad precedent for life and sets the expectation that it will be a simple walk in the park for future endeavors."

Those in favor of mercy rules believe ending lopsided games early promotes player safety.

"The mercy rule can help prevent injuries, especially in football when one team is bigger, stronger and faster," one viewer wrote.

