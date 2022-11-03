Miles Bridges pleads no contest, receives no jail time in domestic violence case

The Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent was arrested in June in Los Angeles for a domestic violence charge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges will serve no jail time after pleading no contest to domestic violence charges after officials said he assaulted his children's mother.

Bridges, 24, appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday and pleaded no contest to one count of injuring a child's parent. The two felony counts of child abuse were dismissed.

In response to his plea, the judge issued a three-year probation sentence for Bridges.

The terms of the probation sentence require Bridges to serve 100 hours of community service and attend 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and parenting classes. Additionally, Bridges is prohibited from owning firearms, must conduct weekly drug tests, and faces a 10-year restraining order from the victim. A restitution hearing will take place on Jan. 13, 2023.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office released the following statement on the matter:

"We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct. We also understand through the victim’s representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case. The District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Victim Services remains ready to aid the victims in this case."

Bridges turned himself in on June 29 for an incident that happened a few days before. He was released after posting a $130,000 bond. LAPD says they do not release incident reports on domestic violence cases.

Initially, Bridges pleaded not guilty and his case was delayed until he changed his plea on Thursday.

Bridges is a restricted free agent for the Charlotte Hornets, meaning another team can sign him but Charlotte retains his rights if they choose to match the other team's offer.

Last season, Bridges was the team's leading scorer during his fourth year in the league.