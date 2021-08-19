Military members practice like the Panthers

USAA, NFL put 100 servicemembers through NFL-style drills in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers training camp officially ended on Thursday after a second joint practice session with the Baltimore Ravens in Spartanburg.

But after that, another team hit the field.

One-hundred active military men and women took part in several, NFL-style drills on the same practice field the professionals used.

The event was part of the USAA/NFL "Salute To Service Boot Camp" program.

The servicemembers, turned football players did the vertical leap, a long toss, went through a pass-catching gauntlet, and did a cone-shuttle drill.

"Being outdoors in the open, doing these drills, having fun, encouraging other, this is absolutely phenomenal," Chaplain Capt. Horace Roberts Sr. of the 707th Military Intelligence Battalion stationed at Fort Gordon said. "It' second to none. We couldn't ask for a better day than this."

It was a great outlet, and helped with team building.

#Panthers practice field now hosting @USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp. Lots of service men and women running #NFL type drills at high noon in Sparty @wcnc pic.twitter.com/6OzsOgK1rk — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 19, 2021