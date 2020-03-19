CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kansas sophomore point guard Devon Dotson was planning on having many shining moments this March. But now he's home in Charlotte.

"We were crushed," said the Providence Day graduate. "It was something that we looked forward to all season."

Dotson and his teammates on the No. 1 ranked Jayhawks found via text message that the Big 12 Tournament was canceled before they even played a game. The NCAA Tournament cancellation soon followed.

"Shock," said Dotson. "We all looked at each other and thought, wow, this can't be the case."

A feeling so many of us had. Dotson, a quick and balanced floor general as well as Kansas' leading scorer, helped the team to close the season strong.

The Jayhawks won sixteen-straight games and won yet another Big 12 regular-season championship.

"I feel like we were on an uptrend," he said. "No. 1 unanimously. It's sad to see what could have been."

Dotson still has plenty of basketball ahead of him. But it will likely be at the pro level. Dotson is projected to be a possible first-round selection in the NBA Draft, whenever that takes place.

But he's not thinking about that yet.

"You know at this point I haven't really thought about what's next," Dotson said.

Like many of us, Dotson is working from home -- knowing he's still got to get his body ready for basketball during all of this.

"You know that's a good question," he said. "I don't know what's open or how to stay in shape. I know in the house I can still lift and do some things to stay in shape."

Dotson is also keeping plenty of perspective. He knows why he won't get his shining moment. But he also knows why.

"It's something that's bigger than basketball," said Dotson of the global pandemic. "It's a nation wide thing that we have to be mindful of."

RELATED: NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16 teams instead of 68, report says

RELATED: NCAA cancels March Madness, Frozen Four, other championships

RELATED: PD's Devon Dotson chooses Kansas

RELATED: Chargers upset nationally ranked DeMatha