The Braves' bat boy caught a lot of attention in Game 1. Here's how the job works.

The Braves said they don't have one particular bat boy. They rotate.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros as getting national attention as the World Series is underway this week.

It's obvious the key players taking the mound, hitting home runs, and the teams' pitchers will be in the spotlight as they fight for a national championship

But there's also another important person that steps on the field each game -- the bat boy.

For those unfamiliar with the term, the "bat boys" do tasks to help the team, such as collecting the bats from the field right after a player hits the ball. The Braves' "bat boy" from Game 1 caught a lot of attention on social media Tuesday.

Many times, people assume that the bat boys or bat girls used on sports teams are just youngsters. However, that's not always the case.

Social media flooded with comments on Tuesday night about the Braves' bat boy. Some Twitter users said he resembled the actor Jason Momoa, who starred in the movie" Aquaman."

The Braves bat boy looks more like a bat man. He’s making Duvall look a little small. #Braves pic.twitter.com/cG0vg6knmi — Abal (@Abal_333) October 27, 2021

Braves bat boy looks like Jason Momoa's little brother — Didnt't get WS tickets and am Sad. (@Cardo_was_taken) October 27, 2021

Here is a photo of Momoa from the recent premiere of the film "Dune."

NPR reports that sometimes, bat boys travel with the team and other times they don't. When they do not, the home team will have bat boys help out both dugouts; the bat boy will wear a uniform for the team they are representing.

Potentially, our Momoa doppelganger could have been an Astros employee.

11Alive reached out to the Braves to see who they use for their bat boy at games. They said there isn't one person that is always doing the job; they rotate.