Atlanta, Houston mayors place friendly bet on World Series that includes beer, BBQ and peach cobbler

The bet includes beer, barbecue and a few other goodies.

Bottoms, who spoke very highly of Turner and the city of Houston, said the Braves were going to win it all this year. She proclaimed the old Atlanta sports curse was over.

On Instagram Live on Tuesday, the two announced the wager.

If Atlanta wins, Turner will send Bottoms the following: Blood Bros. BBQ, beer from Saint Arnold's Brewing Company and tamales from Irma's Original restaurant. Turner said "if by chance" he loses the bet, he'll sport a Braves hat and jersey.

If Houston wins, Bottoms must send him the following: a Braves jersey, a peach cobbler from Paschal's restaurant, a case of Coca-Cola, beer from the Best End Brewery and a hammer from the Home Depot in honor of Braves legend Hank Aaron.

"I'm so sorry y'all are going to have to lose this World Series. But I still love you," Bottoms said.