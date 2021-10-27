Who sang the National Anthem in Game 2 of the World Series?

Here's what you need to know about U.S Navy Petty Officer First Class Giavanni Walker.

HOUSTON — She sang the national anthem on one of the biggest stages in sports. So who was it that performed the amazing rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of Game 2 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros?

Meet U.S Navy Petty Officer First Class Giavanni Walker.

The 26-year-old Houston native has been in the Navy for nearly eight years as an operations specialist who serves as a fleet sailor. She is currently working as a recruiter.

Walker has always had a passion for music, though, having previously released an R&B album. This was not the first time singing the national anthem at Minute Maid Park, but definitely the biggest platform.

She said serving in the Navy has given her confidence.

"To me, serving in the Navy means confidence. It means bravery and courage. It means perseverance," Walker previously said. "Most of all, serving in the Navy has aided me to focus on more than myself. Serving in the Navy has helped me to help others around me and empathize with people who are willing to serve, but do not meet the requirements or are unable to."

"It feels like my heart’s about to explode. It literally feels like I’m going to pass out at any moment," she previously said. "It’s very overwhelming. It’s like riding on a rollercoaster. I get a thrill out of it. I love it."

Her love, though, is serving the country. She said she enjoys the reward-factor of being a recruiter.