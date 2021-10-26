World Series set to begin with Houston hosting Atlanta in Game 1

The Atlanta Braves are making their first appearance in the World Series since 1999.

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves are making their first appearance in the World Series since 1999. The Houston Astros, however, are making their third appearance in the Fall Classic in just the past five seasons.

Word Series Guide - Game 1

Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (95-67, first in the AL West)

WHAT TIME DOES THE WORLD SERIES START? Houston; Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. EDT

WHO ARE THE STARTING PITCHERS? Braves: Charlie Morton (0-1, 3.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 216 strikeouts this postseason) Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, 3.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 125 strikeouts this postseason)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -132, Braves +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Framber Valdez and Houston will play Atlanta in Game 1 of the World Series.

The Astros were 51-30 on their home turf in 2021. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .443 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez leads them with a mark of .794, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Braves posted a record of 46-35 away from home in 2021. Atlanta has a team batting average of .250 this postseason, Eddie Rosario has led them with an average of .474, including five extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is slugging .558.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 179 hits and is batting .298.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Astros: .281 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves: .250 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Jake Meyers: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).