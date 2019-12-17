CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte will be home to Major League Soccer's thirtieth team franchise, the league and city officials made official Tuesday.

During a special announcement at the Mint Museum in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement along side Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.

Tepper will also be the owner of the still-to-be-named Major League Soccer team in Charlotte.

The team will play at Bank of America stadium starting in 2021.

10:30 a.m.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles finishes speaking. Event ends.

10:29 a.m.

Lyles says she is looking forward to the 'championship,' and with a little laughter is corrected to say 'cup.'

10:28 a.m.

This day is a "testament" for our city, Mayor Vi Lyles says.

10:27 a.m.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles asked members of the city council to stand. The Charlotte City Council still needs to formally vote on $110 million to be used to make Bank of America stadium soccer-friendly.

10:27 a.m.

"Welcome to the east city," Charlotte Mayor Vi Liles tells the crowd gathered the at the Major League Soccer announcement. The team is expected to get practice fields and a headquarters on the grounds of the former Eastland Mall.

10:26 a.m.

Lyles says Tepper always keeps his word: "He said we would have soccer, and here we are today."

10:24 a.m.

Mayor Lyles says she is excited to welcome the team's third, professional sports team. Calling out to other teams like the Knights and 49ers, Lyles says, "We are a sports city."

10:23 a.m.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles begins speaking.

10:21 a.m.

Pep video featuring Carolina Panthers players, NASCAR race car drivers, entertainers, and others begins playing to welcome the new team to Charlotte.

10:20 a.m.

Tepper, looking to fans gathered in the balconies, says, "We're going to get this party started."

10:18 a.m.

David Tepper begins singing, after Heather O'Reilly opened the announcement by singing James Taylor's "Carolina on My Mind."

10:17 a.m

"Mayor, I think I have a present here for you," Tepper says recalling his phone call to Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. Tepper sees the team as a way to "tie our city together."

10:16 a.m.

David Tepper, owner of the Carolinas Panthers and owner of Charlotte's new MLS soccer team, takes the podium.

10:16 a.m.

Garber calls today's announcement the worst kept secret in Charlotte. He says, "It is my pleasure to welcome Charlotte to Major League Soccer as our 30th team."

10:15 a.m.

Garber is already building a competitive feeling for Charlotte, by calling out some of the nearest teams in Atlanta, Washington, and soon-to-be Miami.

10:14 a.m.

"This is soccer market," MLS Commissioner Don Garber says speaking of Charlotte's youth and collegiate soccer community. "Tepper was laser focused on bringing MLS to Charlotte."

10:12 a.m.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber confirms the team is hoping to start play for the 2021 season.

10:12 a.m.

"We're proud to welcome you to the Major League Soccer family," Garber says to Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper, who lead the campaign to get Charlotte a MLS soccer team.

10:11 a.m.

Garber says they needed three things to bring soccer to Charlotte: a visionary owner, a public partnership, and a team embraced by the corporate community.

10:10 a.m.

"In the next 3 years, the league will welcome five new teams. And seven new soccer stadiums," says Garber. "And Charlotte has always been a market of interest for us."

10:08 a.m.

"This is a historical day for soccer... and for the Queen City," says MLS Commissioner Garber.

10:07 a.m.

Major League Commissioner Don Garber begins speaking. Says this is likely the team's "last announcement," as they reach their current goal of having 30 franchise soccer teams.

10:04 a.m.

Announce begins at Mint Museum in uptown Charlotte with Heather O'Reilly, who played with the United States women's national soccer team.

