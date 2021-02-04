Monk injured in Hornets loss to Nets

Charlotte guard sprains ankle

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Jeff Green outscored Charlotte by himself in Brooklyn’s overpowering first quarter before finishing with 21 points, and the Nets got a strong debut from LaMarcus Aldridge in a 111-89 rout of the Hornets.

Charlotte shot just 35 percent in the game.

"Obviously not our finest performance," said Hornets coach James Borrego. "We had a major offensive issue tonight to start the game."

No Hornets player scored more than 13 points, and guard Malik Monk went down with a nasty-looking ankle sprain.

Sprained ankle for Malik Monk. Can't imagine he'd play tomorrow, you'll be lucky to get him back this road trip. https://t.co/qUVc5SnTYJ — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 2, 2021

His prognosis was unknown late Thursday night.

Charlotte travels to Indiana to play the Pacers on Friday.

Aldridge started at center and had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, looking like a good fit for a Nets team that won for the 20th time in its last 23 games.

With All-Stars Kevin Durant and James Harden sitting out with hamstring injuries, the Nets led 32-11 after one quarter behind 12 points from Green.