Monk runs wild, scores 36 as Hornets top Heat 129-121 in OT

Guard sets new career high and franchise record off the bench

MIAMI — Malik Monk had the best scoring game of his career, and the Charlotte Hornets got a comeback they won’t soon forget.

Monk came off the bench to score 36 points and make nine 3-pointers, Devonte’ Graham added 24 points and the Hornets rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:47 of regulation to beat the Miami Heat 129-121 in overtime.

The 36 points was a Hornets’ reserve record, one better than the 35 that Graham had against Indiana on Nov. 5, 2019. Jimmy Butler scored 25 for Miami.

That's consecutive wins over Indiana, Milwaukee and Miami.

Hornets 19-year-old rookie LaMelo Ball made his first-career start with Terry Rozier out with an injured ankle.

Fighting foul trouble, Ball scored 14 points and dished out 7 assists.