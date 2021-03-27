Monk scores 32 as Hornets hold on to beat Heat 110-105

Charlotte wins third-straight game after LaMelo Ball injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Malik Monk scored 32 points, Terry Rozier had 26 points and a career-high 11 assists. and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Miami Heat their sixth straight loss, 110-105.

Devonte Graham added 16 points and two clutch free throws for the Hornets, who nearly squandered a 30-point first-half lead.

FINAL: #Hornets 110, #Heat 105



Malik Monk: 32 points (12-17, 5-9 3PT)



Terry Rozier: 26 points, 11 assists



Devonte' Graham: 16 points off 4-10 from three and 2 big free throws.



Charlotte remains in fourth place with its third-straight win.

Jimmy Butler had 20 points and nine assists for the Heat after missing the Thursday night’s 125-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with a stomach illness.

Duncan Robinson also had 20 points.