Monk scores 32 as Hornets hold on to beat Heat 110-105

Charlotte wins third-straight game after LaMelo Ball injury
Credit: AP
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk drives to the basket between Miami Heat forward Maurice Harkless and forward Jimmy Butler during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Malik Monk scored 32 points, Terry Rozier had 26 points and a career-high 11 assists. and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Miami Heat their sixth straight loss, 110-105. 

Devonte Graham added 16 points and two clutch free throws for the Hornets, who nearly squandered a 30-point first-half lead. 

Jimmy Butler had 20 points and nine assists for the Heat after missing the Thursday night’s 125-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with a stomach illness. 

Duncan Robinson also had 20 points. 

The win gives the Hornets the series tiebreaker over the Heat in the Eastern Conference.

