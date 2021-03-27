Monroe improves to 4-1 on season

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe has now won four-straight games since losing their season opener against Catholic.
The Redhawks beat Piedmont, 35-7 on Friday night at home.
That sets up a big game against unbeaten Weddington next Thursday night.
Khamoni Robinson hit Elliott Reed for a 63-yard touchdown to put Monroe on the board.
Reed reeled in another score later in the game and Robinson hit Wonnie Brown with a beautiful back-shoulder throw in the end zone as well.
Jack Crump put the game away with a fourth-quarter touchdown run.
In other games, Catholic beat Parkwood, 44-14 and R-S Central spoiled South Point's homecoming with a 21-19 victory
