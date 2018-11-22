CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Latin product and NBA player Anthony Morrow has not played in the league in several years, but he's used his time to give a lot back to his community.

On Tuesday his Anthony Morrow Charities teamed up with SaySo, an organization that advocates for foster children, to throw his 1st Annual Anthony Morrow Thanksgiving Bash at Camino Community Center.

The dinner fed over 100 children, and helped raise awareness about children in foster care.

"It's great," said Morrow. "A good meal, that's un-comparable. Kids can come in here, play, interact with each other and get a great meal, that's something I want them to look forward to every single year."

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster parent visit: www.chsnc.org.

