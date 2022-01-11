These are the NFL's most miserable fanbases

A survey found the most miserable NFL fans root for the Detroit Lions, who haven't won a playoff game since 1992.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite a tough season for the Carolina Panthers, a new survey found the team has some of the happiest fans in the league.

In fact, the survey completed by Lineups found that fans of nearly every other NFL team are more miserable and are more likely to cry over their team. Here in Carolina, we just lash out on Twitter or Hornets games, but I digress.

The saddest fans in the league, those who are most likely to cry over their team, root for the Dallas Cowboys. This is a little surprising because they're in the playoffs and could reach the Super Bowl.

The second-most likely to cry are New England Patriots followers, who are obviously still feeling the sting of losing Tom Brady.

So why are fans crying over their team? The most popular answer was losing a game (49%), followed by winning the Super Bowl and losing the Super Bowl.

As for the misery index, you can probably guess those teams. Detroit was No. 1, with the Browns, Jets, Cowboys and Eagles rounding out the top 5. The Panthers were No. 26 on this list. Safe to say Twitter engagement was not part of the criteria.

In a shocker, Jacksonville's fans were No. 10 on the list. Considering hundreds of fans dressed up as clowns for the season finale to protest their team's management, you'd expect Jags fans to be higher on the list.

