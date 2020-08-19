Taylor Moton focused on football, trusting the process

Moton is entering final year of his rookie deal

Taylor Moton was drafted by the Panthers in 2017 and has since developed into a key player on Carolina's offense line, which has many asking the question on whether or not the team will offer Moton a contract extension before his rookie deal expires. However, for now Moton says his focus is simply on being the best player he can be and everything else will work itself out as it should.

"I have a lot of trust in my agent and me jumping into that to me is like I don't trust what he's doing. I know that I'm 100 percent focused on football, being the best Taylor Moton offensive tackle I can be. I'm in camp and that's what I'm worried about right now, day in and day out the process of football. I've been told my whole life and grinding and saying that I do what I'm supposed to do, I focus on taking things one day at a time and everything else will fall into place. That's part of trusting the process. I'd like to think I'm a very process-oriented person that's all I'm focused on is the next day and focused on football right now," Moton said.

As for new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and his fast-paced practices, Moton is all in.

"It's so efficient how we can bang out two and a half hours worth of practice in the one hour and a half, and I like how efficient it as and I think as a team collectively it's very good," Moton explained.

Moton also believes the impact of the more up-tempo practices on the offensive line, will show improvement and provide an advantage come game time.