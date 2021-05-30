SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Follow along throughout the race with our 13News team as we cover the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Around 135,000 fans are in the stands for what will be the largest sports event since the start of the pandemic.
RELATED: PHOTOS: Fans at the 2021 Indy 500
RELATED: Indy 500 Race Morning Blog: Fast cars, fans and fun leading into the 105th Running of the Indy 500
2:52 p.m. – Will Power goes backwards on pit row and will be working from way back. Power is saying he didn't have any brake pressure.
2:51 p.m. – Castroneves O'Ward pit. Sato takes over the lead.
2:49 p.m. – Leaders with 50 laps to go: Castroneves, O'Ward, Pagenaud, Sato and Montoya.
2:46 p.m. – The leaders are starting to hit the pits. Others are working on saving fuel and pushing to only make one more stop.
2:43 p.m. – Daly dives into the pits on lap 141.
2:38 p.m. – Palou takes the lead followed by Castroneves.
2:35 p.m. – Here's Graham Rahal on losing that rear tire and crashing out. "Today I thought we had them."
2:33 p.m. – The green is back out and O'Ward is leading with Castroneves, Palou, VeeKay and Newgarden following.
2:27 p.m. – Dixon is back on the lead lap after falling a lap down with pit issues earlier. Rossi is still a lap down.
2:21 p.m. – Graham Rahal crashes coming out of pit row. It appears his left rear tire was not locked on and came off the car as he prepared to come back out on track.
2:15 p.m. – Scott McLaughlin locks it up in the pits and gets a speed penalty.
2:14 p.m. – Pato O'Ward is leading the pack.
2:11 p.m. – Daly and VeeKay pit to fuel up as they look at only a couple more pit stops. Fuel economy becomes the key strategy of the day.
2:08 p.m. – At the halfway point of the Indianapolis 500 and the leaders are: Daly, VeeKay, O'Ward, Hunter-Reay and Herta.
1:57 p.m. – Current leaders are: Daly, VeeKay, O'Ward, Herta and Hunter-Reay.
1:54 p.m. – A lot of shifts in the field as drivers hit the pits.
1:50 p.m. – At 75 laps into the 200 lap race, the top five are: Castroneves, Herta, Palou, O'Ward and Sato.
1:46 p.m. – It's great seeing the fans back in the stands.
1:42 p.m. – 60 laps in and the top five are: Daly, VeeKay, Castroneves, Herta and Palou.
1:37 p.m. – Daly is enjoying sitting out front. Here's how he did it:
1:33 p.m. – At 50 laps in and after a long yellow, the top five are: Daly, VeeKay, Herta, Castroneves and Palou.
1:30 p.m. – Kanaan is at the back and Chilton also got a penalty as the field goes back under green.
1:25 p.m. – Stefan Wilson checked out and OK and talking about what happened in the pits.
1:24 p.m. – Both Dixon and Rossi head back into the pits and top off the tanks under yellow.
1:15 p.m. – Scott Dixon had issues in the pits. The team opening the engine cover and finally getting it back started. He's lost a lap and will likely have to come back in for more fuel.
Alexander Rossi also had trouble restarting his car and is down a lap as well.
1:11 p.m. – Stefan Wilson lost it coming into the pits and crashed. His day is already over. We're under caution.
1:09 p.m. – Rinus VeeKay is first to pit.
1:08 p.m. – Leaders at 30 laps in: Rinus VeeKay, Colton Herta, Scott Dixon, Ed Carpenter and Helio Castroneves.
12:58 p.m. – At 17 laps in, here's the first five: VeeKay, Herta, Dixon, Carpenter and Castroneves takes the fifth spot from Kanaan.
12:49 p.m. – Rinus VeeKay is now leading the pack. He's followed by Herta, Dixon, Carpenter and Kanaan.
12:48 p.m. – Colton Herta takes the lead from Scott Dixon.
12:47 p.m. – There's the green!
12:44 p.m. – Will Power had no power at the start and is OK to rejoin his spot at the back of the field.
12:39 p.m. – Drivers start your engines!
12:37 p.m. – Back Home Again in Indiana.
12:32 p.m. – You couldn't pay us to watch anything else.
Cars at the 2021 Indy 500
12:29 p.m. – Absolutely awesome.
12:27 p.m. – Multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen performs the National Anthem.
12:25 p.m. – Goosebumps.
12:23 p.m. – Not only is David Letterman a local legend and team owner, he is also a great ambassador for the Indianapolis 500.
12:21 p.m. – The 38th Infantry Division Band of the Indiana Army National Guard played "Taps" ahead of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.
12:19 p.m. – Couldn't agree more.
Fans at the 2021 Indianapolis 500
12:15 p.m. – Some race fans took the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the track ahead of the race.
12:10 p.m. – Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato got the standing ovation he deserved after winning in a quiet Indianapolis Motor Speedway with no fans August of 2020.
12:08 p.m. – Check out who is taking in the race today. WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil!
12:05 p.m. – "This Is Us" Actor Milo Ventimiglia walking up to get ready to wave the green flag to start today's race.
12:02 p.m. – IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay 's got the moves.
12:01 p.m. – Finally into the 60s.
12:00 p.m. – Check it out. The drivers are all ready and we are only about a half hour from the start of the race.
11:56 a.m. – A very emotional moment before the race, 10 years after Dan Wheldon's win at the Indy 500.
11:55 a.m. – Look at the starting grid ready to go. Let's race!