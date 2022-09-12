Kyle Busch joins Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series Stable in 2023

Kyle Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 under Richard Childress Racing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two-time NASCAR cup series champion Kyle Busch announced Tuesday that he will be driving the no. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in 2023.

Busch, 37, has been with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. According to several media outlets, he's announced Tuesday he will be joining Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season.

"RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I'm honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in and continue build on that legacy," Busch said

Richard Childress Racing is based out of Welcome, North Carolina.

"The addition of Kyle Busch to the Richard Childress Racing lineup is significant, not only for our organization, but for the sport as a whole," Chairman and CEO, Richard Childress said.

Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 under the Richard Childress Racing banner, adding a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion to the Chevrolet Racing camp. Randall Burnett will serve as crew chief.

"As a 60 Cup race winner and two-time champion, he will be a valuable addition to Richard Childress Racing and the Chevrolet lineup. We look forward to working with Kyle starting in 2023," Chevrolet U.S. Vice President, Performance and Motorsports, Jim Campbell said.

Additional details on the program, including sponsor lineup, will be announced at a later date.

"I think Kyle is going to bring our whole teams up to another level and he and @austindillon3 are gonna make great teammates." Richard Childress speaking today after announcement that @KyleBusch will drive for RCR beginning in 2023. @WFMY #wfmysports @_amandaferguson pic.twitter.com/1pLWGeBcgj — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 13, 2022

"I feel like this is a great decision and an opportunity to move forward for a new chapter in my life and my career." @KyleBusch on signing to drive for @RCRracing beginning in 2023. @WFMY #wfmysports @_amandaferguson pic.twitter.com/Ovo6pxOd6P — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 13, 2022