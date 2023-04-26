NASCAR driver Alex Bowman sidelined due by injury

Alex Bowman will miss 3-4 weeks with a compression fracture he suffered while racing his sprint car in Iowa, Hendrick Motorsports announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman will miss at least three weeks due to a compression fracture he suffered in a sprint car crash Tuesday night, Hendrick Motorsports announced.

He is expected to miss up to four weeks while recovering from a fractured vertebra he suffered while racing a sprint car at 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa. Bowman and another driver made contact on the track, causing both cars to violently tumble on the track.

"First, I want to let everyone know I'm feeling OK," Bowman said in a statement. "My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. I'm thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks."

A brutal crash in the opening Heat Race.



Thankfully, both @Alex_Bowman and @MorrellConner28 climbed from the wreckage.



pic.twitter.com/EY1EUOeMdv — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) April 26, 2023

Bowman is the second Hendrick Motorsports driver to suffer an injury that he suffered away from NASCAR racing. Chase Elliott missed six races due to a broken leg he suffered while snowboarding before the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. Elliott returned to Martinsville earlier this month.

Josh Berry, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver who subbed for Chase Elliott in the No. 9 car, will fill in for Bowman. The Tennessee native has five career Xfinity Series wins, including one at Dover Motor Speedway, host of this week's race. Hendrick Motorsports announced it will seek a medical waiver to keep Bowman eligible for the championship playoffs.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts