Cindric wins roadie at Daytona, his 5th in last 6 races

It was his second win in two weeks on a road course. He also won at Road America in Wisconsin last week.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday. It was his fifth victory in the last six events.

Cindric looked like the guy to beat early but had to escape a melee late to stay in contention.

He passed leader Brandon Jones shortly after a restart with five laps to go on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout and did what he’s done often lately — celebrate in victory lane.