Austin Dillon's dog goes viral in 'meet the pets' segment

Sissy, a 4-year-old French Bulldog, was given all-star treatment in a video showcasing her lifestyle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether he's had a long day on the race track or in the shop, Austin Dillon can rest easy once he's back home with his dog.

"It's always nice to see her attitude never change," said Dillon. "Dogs always love you."

Dillon's dog, Sissy, is a 4-year-old French Bulldog he adopted with his wife, Whitney, when they first started dating. Over the years, Sissy has traveled across the country as Dillon competes in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing.

"She goes to a lot of races," said Dillon. "She's been traveling since she was a puppy so she gets to go on lots of plane rides."

Dillon's close relationship with his dog was featured as the premiere episode of "Meet the Pets," a segment done by Team Whistle that showcases athletes' pets.

"It was really cool... getting to hang out with my dog and talking about a relationship you have with dogs and man's best friend," said Dillon.

The episode featuring Dillon and Sissy was released on Sept. 22 and has already received over 700,000 views. The five-minute video shows a glimpse into the life of Sissy and how the Dillons raise her.

Team Whistle's "Meet the Pets" segment also shows how GM Rewards Card users use the card to buy things for their pets and family. Dillon, specifically, was seen purchasing dog food in the video using the card.

Dillon has competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2014. He has four career victories and has captured wins at some of NASCAR's most prestigious races, including the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Following his 2018 Daytona 500 win, Dillon was greeted by Sissy in victory lane as the whole family got to celebrate the monumental moment.

In Sunday's race at the Charlotte Roval, Dillon grabbed his 9th top 10 of the season when he finished 10th, his best finish at the track.

Dillon is the grandson of Richard Childress, the NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner, and brother of Ty Dillon, who competes in the NASCAR Cup Series for Petty GMS Racing.