CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The recent arrest of NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France has left many fans and racing figures wondering about the future of the sport.

France announced he would be taking an "indefinite leave of absence" Monday, just hours after he was released from jail for aggravated DWI and possession of oxycodone in New York. NASCAR said that Jim France, Brian's uncle and brother of the late Bill France Jr., would serve as interim chairman during Brian's absence.

Whenever he finishes what he needs to do, we all at NASCAR need to welcome him back with open arms. — NASCAR team owner Felix Sabates

Several figures associated with the NASCAR industry feel comfortable about Jim France filling that role, given his lengthy involvement in the sport. And nearly everyone who issued a statement offered personal well-wishes to France as he works through the struggles associated with his arrest.

Bruton Smith, chairman of Speedway Motorsports, Inc., which owns several racetracks, including Charlotte Motor Speedway, issued the following statement to the Associated Press this week:

"At this point in time, NASCAR needs friends and people that will help. I like Brian OK and it's a rotten shame he did this, but people sometimes do things that they shouldn't do. That being said, it's a great sport and we go forward and we all should be very protective of it and be willing to lend a helping hand."

Another big name, Felix Sabates, part owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, told the AP, "We need to find it in our hearts to forgive Brian for his mistakes. Whenever he finishes what he needs to do, we all at NASCAR need to welcome him back with open arms."

Longtime NASCAR journalist Steve Waid tweeted that France deserves support for seeking treatment, but it's unrealistic to expect him to return as CEO given the circumstances of his situation. Waid also brought up something unheard of in NASCAR: someone not named France leading the way.

Wish Brian the best if he seeks treatment. If so, he deserves support & encouragement. But he cannot lead. No CEO with the same circumstances should. Note to NASCAR: New leadership does NOT have to come from family. Suspect it knows that. #nascar — Steve Waid (@stevewaid) August 7, 2018

Fans outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown feel it's time for NASCAR to move on from France and find new leadership.

"They've been talking about that lately, where he's not been leading it the right way," said one fan. "They've been talking about selling, so maybe it's a good thing to go."

