Blaney wins at Daytona, Reddick earns final playoff berth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Blaney won for the second consecutive week when the race Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway ended under caution in overtime with a typical fiery finish.

Tyler Reddick earned the 16th and final spot in the playoffs with a seventh-place finish. Reddick needed only to beat Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon and hope for a repeat winner to earn his first playoff berth.

The regular-season finale had fairly low stakes in that 15 of the 16 playoff slots were claimed before the start of the race.

The only other competition was for the regular-season title, which went to Kyle Larson.

