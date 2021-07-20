Brad Keselowski joins Roush Fenway to drive No. 6 car as owner-driver

Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will drive the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing starting in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The worst-kept secret in NASCAR was made official Tuesday, when Brad Keselowski announced he will join Roush Fenway Racing starting in 2022, including a minority ownership stake for Keselowski.

Keselowski has spent the majority of his NASCAR Cup Series career with Team Penske, which announced he would not return to the team's No. 2 next season. Owner Roger Penske said Keselowski requested an ownership stake in the team, which wasn't possible at the time. Keselowski will be replaced by Austin Cindric at Penske in 2022.

Keselowski will oversee the competition committee at Roush Fenway, as well as drive the team's flagship No. 6 Ford. Keselowski becomes the latest Cup Series champion to venture into team management, following successful moves by Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon.

“I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers, and the industry,” said Keselowski. “This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team. I am optimistic about what Jack, John and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car). Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that.”

Jack Roush says there are no retirement plans in his immediate future & that he plans to still be at the track for races & working with his team as much as ever.#NASCAR | @wcnc — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) July 20, 2021