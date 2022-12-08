Bubba Wallace signs multiyear extension with 23XI Racing

Wallace will remain the driver of 23XI Racing's No. 23 entry for multiple seasons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bubba Wallace has signed a multiyear extension to remain the driver of the No. 23 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series, 23XI Racing announced Friday.

Wallace, 28, became the team's flagship driver for its inaugural season in 2021. He earned his first career victory last year at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace has been on a hot streak of late, earning top 10s in four straight races after early season struggles. He finished second at Michigan last week after starting on the pole and leading 22 laps.

Terms of Wallace's extension weren't announced. NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan announced their partnership in 2020, with Wallace being the team's first driver. The team made its debut at last season's Daytona 500.

"It feels great to get this renewal done and to know I have a home at 23XI Racing," Wallace said. "Thanks to M.J. and Denny for continuing to believe in me. We've come a long way together in less than two years and we've checked off some major goals along the way - including the team's first win and first pole."

Tyler Reddick has already signed a deal to join 23XI Racing in 2024, and 2004 champion Kurt Busch joined the organization this year. Busch has missed the last three races and will miss his fourth at Richmond, due to concussion-like symptoms he suffered in a crash at Pocono Raceway.

