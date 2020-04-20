CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers were on their best behavior in NASCAR's latest virtual race and no one did anything to get fired or lose a sponsor.

The iRacing Series has had a sour taste since Bubba Wallace lost a sponsor for quitting a game in a rage and Kyle Larson was fired for using a racial slur during a race.

Sunday's event at virtual Richmond Raceway was low on drama and William Byron won for the second consecutive race.

The most excitement came when Matt DiBenedetto was parked for intentionally crashing Ryan Preece and the two then engaged in a Twitter spat.

