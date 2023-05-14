Campgrounds surrounding North Wilkesboro Speedway opened at Noon on Sunday, many didn't waste any time getting set up for a week of racing.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — The campgrounds at North Wilkesboro Speedway officially opened at noon on Sunday.

Many wasted no time getting set up for their week-long stay in North Wilkesboro.

NASCAR has races planned throughout the week, staring on Tuesday, all leading up to the crown jewel, the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday.

Some fans are coming home for the race, while others are experiencing North Wilkesboro for the very first time.

"Looking forward to it, we're excited to have the race come back here, this is my hometown originally," said Michelle Overton, from Georgetown, SC.

We caught up to fans from here in the Piedmont, as close as a 30 minute drive, while others drove in from South Carolina, Florida and even a group of guys who drove two days to get here from Wisconsin.

"All week long we can watch races, Tuesday and Wednesday I believe and then we’re going to go into town and visit the small town and then we’re going to go to a lot of the race car shops," said Steve Strasser, from Stoddard, Wisconsin.

But regardless of where they’re from, everyone is geared up for a week of racing at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"I don’t ever do the race fan experience and I thought this would be a great place," said Shannon Roe, from Lexington, NC.

"The fact that some of these older generation drivers are going to be here this week is going to be kind of a once in a lifetime experience," said Sarah Fritz, from Sebring, Florida.

Fans say this opportunity to camp at North Wilkesboro is a once in a lifetime experience.

They’re also grateful for the effort Speedway Motorsports has put into renovating the track and bringing NASCAR back to North Wilkesboro.