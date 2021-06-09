Vote for Charlotte Motor Speedway as NASCAR's best track

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is known to NASCAR fans as America's Home for Racing, but now it literally can win that title.
The speedway has been nominated by USA TODAY For the Best NASCAR Track as part of its 10Best series. Charlotte Motor Speedway, located in Concord, is the unofficial "home track" for most NASCAR teams and is home to the Coca-Cola 600, one of the stock car racing's premier events, every Memorial Day weekend.
Charlotte also hosts a pivotal race in NASCAR's playoffs on its unique Roval layout that was introduced in 2018.
Oh, and there's Speedway TV, the gigantic 80-foot by 200-foot HDTV on the backstretch. Fans seated all around the track have clear viewing angles of Speedway TV and its 9 million+ LED lamps.
In addition to hosting major NASCAR events, the speedway has hosted graduations and mass vaccination clinics during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus its annual Speedway in Lights Christmas lights show is among the best in the Southeast with movies on Speedway TV, a Christmas village and ice skating.
Voting runs through July 5 and the winner will be named on July 16. Other finalists include Road America, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.
